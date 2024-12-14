Chiblu idlis in Rajajinagara

One fine day, I was taking a stroll in Rajajinagara. I passed by the Indian oil petrol bunk near Base PU college on 7th main (also known as Thimmiah road). A food truck caught my eyes. Actually, more like a huge auto. It read Mandya Halaguru chiblu idli. Chiblu idlis are idlis steamed in bamboo baskets, and are supposed to be on of the more traditional styles of making idlis. The chiblu idlis are steamed and served hot and fresh, with a red chutney. The chutney is khara (hot), reminiscent of Ajji hotel, not too far away from this place. (HT PHOTO)

The van, however, was closed. I checked out google maps for timings. The place wasn’t listed. Luckily, the phone number was listed nicely on the name board. Red and prominent. I called the owner. He mentioned that he was attending a family function and would resume soon. During a lovely thindi hopping session with the thindi capital gang, we started with this place. We not only added the place on google maps that day, but also had a chance to sample their thindi. The chiblu idlis are steamed and served hot and fresh, with a red chutney. The chutney is khara (hot), reminiscent of Ajji hotel, not too far away from this place. And a sagu upon request. The idlis were soft and delicious!

They also prepare masal vade and rice bath items. We tried their palav, chitranna and puliyogare. The palav was spicy, delicious, and had soy chunks. Something I am a huge fan of! The chitranna was mild and flavourful, with good amount of curry leaves, the way I like it. The puliyogare was okay-ish. It lacked the savoury kick for me. The masal vadE was great!

They open around 730 in the mornings and they are off on Sundays. I really love such small businesses that are run by a hard working couple, serving good food at reasonable prices, and Bangalore has many such wonderful examples. I really hope they do well and keep up the good work. Or in this case, thindi. If you happen to be in Rajajinagar, do check this place out.

(Ajit Bhaskar, a researcher with a multinational, is famous in Bengaluru for his Thindi (food) runs. He will profile one of his preferred (or newly discovered) haunts for HT every week)