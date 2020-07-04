e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Chidambaram replies to Modi’s Leh visit with Manmohan Singh’s photos, says pictures worth a million words

Chidambaram replies to Modi’s Leh visit with Manmohan Singh’s photos, says pictures worth a million words

P Chidambaram’s tweet came after the Indian Army termed as “malicious and unsubstantiated” criticism in some quarters about a medical facility in a military hospital in Leh where Prime Minister Modi interacted with soldiers injured in the Galwan Valley clashes with Chinese troops.

india Updated: Jul 04, 2020 23:44 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
P Chidambaram tweeted a photo of former PM Manmohan Singh in response Modi’s visit to Ladakh.
P Chidambaram tweeted a photo of former PM Manmohan Singh in response Modi’s visit to Ladakh. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO)
         

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday tweeted a photo collage drawing comparisons between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessor Manmohan Singh while meeting injured soldiers, and said “pictures worth a million words”.

His tweet came after the Indian Army termed as “malicious and unsubstantiated” criticism in some quarters about a medical facility in a military hospital in Leh where Prime Minister Modi interacted with soldiers injured in the Galwan Valley clashes with Chinese troops.

 

In a statement, the Army said “it is unfortunate that aspersions are being cast on how our brave Armed Forces are treated. The armed forces give the best possible treatment to their personnel.” Following release of photographs of Modi’s interaction with the injured soldiers, there were comments on Twitter that the facility did not look like a hospital as there were no medicine cabinets, I V (intravenous) stand, and other medical equipment.

Earlier, when Congress leader Kapil Sibal was asked about Modi’s visit to the hospital, he said, “What is happening in the last six years is marketing. The truth is different and something else is being shown.” “I laud them as this is their strong point -- of showing dreams and hiding the truth. That is the truth and this is their politics,” Sibal said, referring to the ruling BJP.

tags
top news
US ‘loves’ India, Donald Trump tweets back at ‘friend’ Narendra Modi
US ‘loves’ India, Donald Trump tweets back at ‘friend’ Narendra Modi
Indian Air Force geared up for combat role in China border area
Indian Air Force geared up for combat role in China border area
Maharashtra’s highest spike takes its Covid-19 tally past 2 lakh
Maharashtra’s highest spike takes its Covid-19 tally past 2 lakh
Kerala CM writes to PM Modi seeking trial in Italy of marines who killed 2 fishermen
Kerala CM writes to PM Modi seeking trial in Italy of marines who killed 2 fishermen
RSS defers gurudakshina programme due to coronavirus
RSS defers gurudakshina programme due to coronavirus
Spreading joy under pandemic: Shikhar Dhawan visits Delhi’s Hindu refugees
Spreading joy under pandemic: Shikhar Dhawan visits Delhi’s Hindu refugees
Why Prasar Bharati is wrong to rebuke PTI, writes Karan Thapar
Why Prasar Bharati is wrong to rebuke PTI, writes Karan Thapar
Water-logging, heavy downpour, high tides in Mumbai; IMD issues red alert
Water-logging, heavy downpour, high tides in Mumbai; IMD issues red alert
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In