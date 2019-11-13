P Chidambaram’s judicial remand extended by 14 days

india

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 17:15 IST

A Delhi court extended the judicial custody of former union minister P Chidambaram till November 27 in the INX Media money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate. This means that the Congress leader will go back to Tihar jail for the next 14 days.

Two investigating agencies -- ED and the CBI -- are probing corruption and money laundering aspects of the INX media case, respectively. The former minister has already been granted bail by the Supreme Court in the CBI case. Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the corruption case and by the ED on October 16.

The initial case was registered on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram’s tenure as finance minister.

Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram were named in case by INX Media group co-founders Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently in a jail in Mumbai in connection with the murder of Indrani’s daughter Sheena Bora.

Indrani also recorded statement under section 164 of CrPC before a magistrate on February 17, 2018 and gave evidence on alleged payments made to Karti Chidambaram by INX Media for securing clearance in 2007 from the FIPB for the overseas investment received by the broadcaster that was in excess of the approved amount.