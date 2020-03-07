Chidambaram strikes at BJP over Yes Bank crisis, accuses govt of financial mismanagement

india

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 16:44 IST

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday accused the BJP-led government at Centre for mismanaging financial institutions in the country. The attack by the Congress comes amid a financial crisis gripping country’s fifth-largest private lender Yes Bank.

“Mismanagement of financial institutions by BJP govt will remain in public domain and debated extensively. Thanks to media, especially social media, YES Bank issue has reached most people who are concerned about the economy and its institutions,” Chidambaram said.

I put out some numbers regarding outstanding loans of YES Bank. I am repeating the data:

March 2014- ₹ 55,633 cr

March 2015- ₹ 75,550 cr

March 2016- ₹ 98,210 cr

March 2017- ₹ 1,32,263 cr

March 2018- ₹ 2,03,534 cr

March 2019- ₹ 2,41,499 cr: @PChidambaram_IN #DontBankOnBJP — Congress Live (@INCIndiaLive) March 7, 2020

Also read: Blueprint to deal with Yes Bank crisis and beyond | Opinion

The former finance minister ahead and said that government’s management on economic front today is best judged by the market. “Best judge of management of economy is the market. Yesterday Sensex fell by 884 points, price of an SBI share fell by ₹ 18, rupee (to USD) declined by 54 paise, price of an YES Bank share fell from ₹ 36.80 to ₹ 16.15; actually it’s worthless,” Chidambaram said.