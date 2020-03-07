e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Chidambaram strikes at BJP over Yes Bank crisis, accuses govt of financial mismanagement

Chidambaram strikes at BJP over Yes Bank crisis, accuses govt of financial mismanagement

The attack by the Congress comes amid a financial crisis gripping country’s fifth-largest private lender Yes Bank.

india Updated: Mar 07, 2020 16:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram addresses media at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on March 7, 2020.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram addresses media at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on March 7, 2020. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
         

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday accused the BJP-led government at Centre for mismanaging financial institutions in the country. The attack by the Congress comes amid a financial crisis gripping country’s fifth-largest private lender Yes Bank.

“Mismanagement of financial institutions by BJP govt will remain in public domain and debated extensively. Thanks to media, especially social media, YES Bank issue has reached most people who are concerned about the economy and its institutions,” Chidambaram said.

Also read: Blueprint to deal with Yes Bank crisis and beyond | Opinion

The former finance minister ahead and said that government’s management on economic front today is best judged by the market. “Best judge of management of economy is the market. Yesterday Sensex fell by 884 points, price of an SBI share fell by ₹ 18, rupee (to USD) declined by 54 paise, price of an YES Bank share fell from ₹ 36.80 to ₹ 16.15; actually it’s worthless,” Chidambaram said.

tags
top news
‘Justify Yes Bank’s loan book’: Chidambaram asks Sitharaman
‘Justify Yes Bank’s loan book’: Chidambaram asks Sitharaman
CBI vs CBI: In major relief for Rakesh Asthana, court accepts clean chit
CBI vs CBI: In major relief for Rakesh Asthana, court accepts clean chit
‘They have been wrong before’: Foreign minister Jaishankar on UNHRC’s CAA move
‘They have been wrong before’: Foreign minister Jaishankar on UNHRC’s CAA move
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor taken to ED office for questioning
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor taken to ED office for questioning
Don’t betray Jammu, Panthers Party boss tells leaders joining Apni Party
Don’t betray Jammu, Panthers Party boss tells leaders joining Apni Party
Conducting due diligence on Yes Bank restructuring, says SBI chief
Conducting due diligence on Yes Bank restructuring, says SBI chief
Reliance Jio wants you to pay more for 1GB of data in the next few months
Reliance Jio wants you to pay more for 1GB of data in the next few months
MSK Prasad reveals why Kohli was chosen as India captain after Dhoni
MSK Prasad reveals why Kohli was chosen as India captain after Dhoni
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news