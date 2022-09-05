CEO holds all-party meet on Jammu and Kashmir electoral roll revision

Jammu & Kashmir’s mainstream parties remained dissatisfied after an all-party meeting convened by the chief electoral officer of the region, Hirdesh Kumar Singh on Monday to discuss the special summary revision of electoral rolls, despite his denial that the move would add 2.5 million voters, including non-locals, to the voter base, swelling it by almost a third.

Kumar himself had previously claimed this, on account of the fact that the abrogation of Article 370 that gave the erstwhile state of J&K special status, meant that voters whose so-called ordinary place of residence was in the union territory could vote in the assembly elections, much like ordinary residents are allowed to in other states and union territories of India.

After the meeting, Congress leader Yogesh Sawhney claimed the officer had clarified that 2.5 million voters are not likely to be added to the rolls. “He informed us that the issue pertained to new voters, who attained 18 years of age on and after September 1”.

Sawhney added that representatives of the region’s mainstream parties told the officer that they would not “ tolerate non locals in the voters list.”

Panthers Party senior leader PK Ganju added that the officer reassured them that “only real residents of J&K shall be the voters and no non-local voters will be there.”

National Conference provincial president RL Gupta said that the election officer said that if he had said 2.5 million voters would be added to the rolls then he would “withdraw the statement.” Gupta added that the officer had also assured them that security personnel serving in the region would not be allowed to vote because it was a “disturbed region” and this facility is only provided for “peace stations.”

However, while 2.5 million people will not be added to the list, it is very likely that so-called ordinary residents will be allowed to vote. “The CEO informed us about safeguards in place for the new voters. If someone resides, say for over six to seven months for livelihood or other purposes, they can vote there provided they cancel their vote from other places and give an undertaking in the form an affidavit,” said Ikkjutt Party president Ankur Sharma .

A PDP leader accused the BJP of hijacking the meeting. “ There was no clarification on 2.5 million voters. NC and other opposition parties also opposed the proposed move to add outsiders to the voters list.”

A BSP leader said, “the BJP created uproar. They said voters from other states can vote here. They will bring voters from UP and Bihar but they are not ready to listen to their own unemployed youth agitating on the streets. However, BJP will not win by these tactics.”

BJP spokesperson advocate Abhinav Sharma said that since the Representation of People’s Act 1951 has been extended to J&K, “ordinarily residing person has the option to become a voter. However, the last summary revision in J&K was held around four years back and those who were of 14 and 15 years of age at that time are now over 18 and 19 years of age. Since their vote has to be made therefore there shall be addition in voters list.”

He too denied that 2.5 million people would be added to the list.

On Opposition’s allegations that inclusion of non-locals is being done to propel BJP’s prospects, he said, “I have nothing to do with NC, PDP, Congress and Apni Party. J&K Representation of People’s Act stands repealed with revocation of Article 370 and now centre’s Representation of People’s Act 1951 stands implemented. Therefore, its provisions shall be implemented by the authorities”.

He also rubbished their allegations that election authorities were influenced by the BJP.

