The Centre has provided CRPF’s ‘X’ security cover to chief of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), GVG Yugandhar, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday, days after the former Indian Air Force officer took over the probe into the June 12 Air India crash in which at least 260 people were killed. Chief of agency probing crash gets X-category cover from CRPF

“The security cover has been provided based on the MHA’s orders after a threat review by intelligence agencies highlighted the threats and the need for cover,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

“The security cover will be applicable across the country,” he said.

Yugandhar is the director general (DG) of the AAIB.

Under the X category, at least two commandos will guard the AAIB chief round the clock.

The government is yet to issue a statement on the nature of the threat to the officer leading the probe.

While probe agencies are investigating the cause of the crash, the site has already been inspected by officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guards (NSG)and the Gujarat anti-terror squad (ATS).

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) is also likely to join investigation into the crash.

People aware of the matter have told HT that ICAO requested the Indian government seeking an “observer status” for one of its investigators in the probe which is being led by the AAIB. India has approved the request with an ICAO official expected to be designated as observer within two days.