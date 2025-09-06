Chief of Bhovi corporation resigns amid graft claims

Bengaluru: The chairman of the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation, S. Ravi Kumar, resigned on Friday after mounting allegations of financial misconduct prompted a political uproar and pressure from within the ruling party. Bhovi community national president Venkatesh Maurya was among the earliest to raise concerns, accusing Ravi Kumar of extracting steep commissions from beneficiaries. (HT PHOTO)

Ravi Kumar, who handed his resignation to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said, “In the wake of the controversy, the Chief Minister advised me to step aside. I have accordingly resigned.”

The move follows a series of corruption allegations that have dogged the corporation. In August 2024, the Criminal Investigation Department raided its Bengaluru office as part of an inquiry into irregularities during 2021–22. Investigators alleged that loans meant for entrepreneurs had been diverted, with more than ₹10 crore siphoned off.

Bhovi community national president Venkatesh Maurya was among the earliest to raise concerns, accusing Ravi Kumar of extracting steep commissions from beneficiaries. “Ravi Kumar has been demanding up to 60% commission from beneficiaries to release scheme benefits,” he said. “This is nothing short of daylight robbery. During 2021–22 alone, around ₹85 crore was misappropriated with the involvement of middlemen and officials.”

Opposition leaders were quick to respond. R. Ashoka, the Leader of the Opposition, said, “The Bhovi Corporation scam is one more example of Congress’s corrupt governance. We demanded Ravi Kumar’s resignation, and now the government has been forced to act. The Chief Minister cannot escape responsibility.”

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also weighed in, saying, “The Congress administration is shielding the corrupt while preaching about clean governance. This resignation is only the tip of the iceberg.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, according to party insiders, told colleagues that the resignation was needed to “protect the image of the government” as the issue began gaining political traction.

Former minister and BJP MLA S. Suresh Kumar said the decision should have come earlier. “He finally resigned. Ravikumar himself had said that if the CM or DCM asked him, he would step down. That is, does he have no morals?” he asked. Continuing his criticism, he added, “Did the government think Bhovi and Valmiki corporations are rehabilitation centres for the corrupt politicians? The beneficiaries did not gain anything from him. Those who did wrong will suffer.”

State Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa, in contrast, urged patience. “Corruption allegations against the presidents of corporations are not new, this is very old,” he said. Referring to the ongoing CID investigation into the Valmiki Corporation, he added, “The investigation into the irregularities of Valmiki Corporation is still ongoing. Ravikumar himself should answer for the irregularities committed. I cannot answer for it as a minister. Let there be a proper investigation against the president of the corporation.”