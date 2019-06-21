Child dies in UP hospital; doctor suspended

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday ordered the suspension of a doctor and departmental proceedings against another after a four-year-old child died due to alleged medical negligence at a government hospital in Bareilly, officials said.

The chief medical Superintendent (CMS) of the men’s wing at the government hospital, Dr Kamlendra Swaroop Gupta, was suspended after the death of the four-day-old girl, according to an official release. Departmental proceedings have also been ordered against Dr Alka Sharma, CMS of the hospital’s women’s wing.

“A critically-ill child was brought to the men’s wing of the hospital, where paediatricians were available. Instead of stablising the child, her family was sent to the women’s wing, from where the child was sent back,” officials told news agency PTI.

The girl born at a private hospital on June 15 had difficulty in breathing, after which her parents brought her to the government hospital in Bareilly. Her family alleged that they were made to run from one wing of the hospital to another for over three hours, delaying timely treatment to the child.

Confirming the incident, Adityanath tweeted on Wednesday night: “I have ordered suspension of CMS of Male Hospital Bareilly on the negligence of duty and have ordered for departmental proceedings against CMS of Women Hospital. Any insensitivity by Govt. officials will not be tolerated in #NewUP,” Yogi Adityanath tweeted on Wednesday night

“The action was taken after a critically sick child was brought to Male Hospital, where sufficient paediatricians were available, but instead of stabilising the child and giving due treatment, he turned family away to Women Hospital. CMS of Women Hospital referred child back,” the CM wrote in another tweet.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 01:01 IST