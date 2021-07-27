Home / India News / Children orphaned during Covid-19 should be covered under welfare schemes: SC
Covid-19 has a telling effect on children who have lost their parents after the pandemic struck. (Representational photo)
Covid-19 has a telling effect on children who have lost their parents after the pandemic struck. (Representational photo)
india news

Children orphaned during Covid-19 should be covered under welfare schemes: SC

The Supreme Court stressed the need to protect all the children who became orphans during the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 03:39 PM IST

The Supreme Court observed on Tuesday that the Centre's welfare schemes should cover all the children who were orphaned after the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic struck, and not limit its benefit to those kids who lost their parents to the infection.

The observarion was made by a two-judge bench of Supreme Court Justices L Nageswara Rao and Aniruddha Bose that was hearing a suo motu case regarding the condition of children in institutionalised care during the pandemic.

The Supreme Court noted that government-run schemes such as PM Cares Fund, which proposed a corpus of 10 lakh for children till they turn 23, covered only those who became oprhans after losing their parents to Covid-19.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19 children healthcare child welfare + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.