Chile President's ‘weird’ praise for PM Narendra Modi: ‘Can talk to Russia's Putin, Ukraine's Zelensky’

Chile President Gabriel Boric Font, who is on a visit to India as the two countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations, heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Chile Gabriel Boric at a joint press conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on April 1.(Hindustan Times/Sanjeev Verma)

Commending PM Narendra Modi’s diplomatic prowess, Gabriel Boric Font said he is the only leader in the world who can talk to every other leader, be it Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, or Vladimir Putin. “ PM Modi has a weird status nowadays that he can talk to every leader of the world, Mr Putin, Mr Trump, Mr Zelensky, and the European Union, and Latin American leaders in BRICS or Iran,” he said.

“That is something that no other leader can do now. You (PM Modi) are a key player in the geopolitical atmosphere nowadays,” the Chile President added.

Boric also hailed India’s democratic values and said that India is committed to bringing peace to the world. “India is the biggest democracy in the world. In India, there is separation of powers. In India, there is freedom of expression. In India, you’re fighting against poverty and inequality. In India, you’re committed with peace in the world,” he said.

India-Chile ties

Boric, who is on a state visit to India for the first time, expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and said Chile wants to work on its relationship with India.

“Chile is a country that is connected to the world. We do not depend on one special country, but we have relationships with China, with the United States, with the European Union, with the countries from our region, Latin America, with the countries from Asia Pacific, Japan, Indonesia, Australia and now we want to work more deep in our relationships with India and we have given some important steps today," he said.

He added that several Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed already during his visit.

President Boric is on a visit to India from April 1-5 and is scheduled to visit Agra, Mumbai and Bengaluru along with Delhi.

After welcoming Boric, President Droupadi Murmu said that the relations between the two countries have deepened lately and that there is potential of enhancing cooperation in some areas.

She also highlighted his journey from student politics to becoming the President and said that it was an inspiration for many.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)