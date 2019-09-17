Chilling video shows man being dragged under bus in Kerala

india

In a chilling video from a CCTV footage in Kerala’s Kozhikode, a man is seen caught under a bus and being dragged for a few metres before the vehicle comes to a halt.

The man, who was riding a scooter, had a miraculous escape after the private bus stopped following passersby alerting the driver.

The accident took place at the entrance of bus stand near the national highway. One person was injured and some two-wheelers were damaged when the driver drove the bus too close to the kerb. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at a nearby shop and shared by news agency ANI. The driver was booked for rash driving.

According to manorama online report, 12 people die every day in road accidents in Kerala and in 2018, 20,000 accidents were reported in just first half of the year.

Citing 2017 data, the website reported that out of the 38,470 accidents reported in Kerala, 37,894 were due to rash driving. While 553 cases that these accidents occurred ‘due to other reasons,’ only 23 cases were caused by drink driving.

