‘China rapidly building infrastructure along LAC, India upgrading too’: IAF chief AP Singh

Air chief marshal Amar Preet Singh on Friday said China is rapidly building infrastructure along Line of Actual Control, especially in the Ladakh sector, while India is also upgrading its infrastructure along the border. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh with chief of the air staff (CAS) air chief marshal Amar Preet Singh.(PTI file)

At a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day, AP Singh also spoke on the geopolitical tensions and conflicts in various geographies and said it is important to have indigenous weapons systems to deal with any future security challenges.

“The Indian Air Force should have entire inventory produced in India by 2047,” AP Singh said.

To a question, the Air chief marshal said three units of S-400 missile systems were delivered by Russia and it promised to deliver the remaining two units by next year.

An ace test pilot, AP Singh took over as the new chief of the Indian Air Force last month. He took from Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari who superannuated today after a three-year stint as chief.

Air Chief Marshal Singh was previously the Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

Born on October 27, 1964, ACM Singh was commissioned into the fighter pilot stream of the Indian Air Force in December 1984.

During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 40 years, he has served in a variety of Command, Staff, Instructional and Foreign appointments.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College, he is a Qualified Flying Instructor and an Experimental Test Pilot with more than 5,000 hours of flying experience on a variety of fixed and rotary wing aircraft.