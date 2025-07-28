‘Chinar Corps will invariably send terrorists to meet their maker’: Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, the face of the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor and deputy chief of army staff (Strategy), praised the Chinar Corps for its role in Monday’s encounter near Srinagar in which three terrorists, including Pahalgam attack mastermind Suleiman Shah, were neutralised. Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai hailed Chinar Corps for its role in Monday’s encounter near Srinagar, calling them valiant warriors of the Indian Army. (ANI File)

In a post on X, Lt Gen Ghai highlighted the harsh terrain and operational challenges security forces face during anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Sometimes, when you despair that results are not forthcoming, you only need to spare a thought for the tough terrain and conditions that affect such operations,” he wrote.

He went on to commend the Chinar Corps’ commitment to national security, saying, “Never forget that the Chinar Corps will invariably send terrorists to meet their maker. Salute to the valiant warriors of this exalted outfit of the Indian Army.”

The remarks came soon after the confirmation that three terrorists were killed in a joint operation, codenamed Operation Mahadev, launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Lidwas region near Dara, close to Dachigam National Park.

Suleiman Shah, also known as Hashim Moosa, was the mastermind behind the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

Suleiman Shah had previously served in the Pakistan Army, reported NDTV. He was affiliated with the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

“It is a prolonged operation and is still continuing in which J&K police, paramilitary and army have an exchange of fire (with terrorists) in higher reaches. As per the interior reports, three bodies are being observed and seems to be neutralised. It is an ongoing operation and I would not like to divulge much at this moment. We will share details with you at an opportune time. It will take us some time for identification and all that. The (security) parties are still inside,” IGP Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Birdi told the media.