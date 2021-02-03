Chinese incursion insult to tricolour, not farmers’ protest: Sena slams PM
Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India was saddened by the insult of the tricolour on Republic Day, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said that protesting farmers could never do so. Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell for allegedly spinning a narrative that discredits the agitation, an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana said CCTV footage also showed that the tricolour was left untouched when farmers stormed Red Fort on Republic Day.
It went on to point out that if security arrangements at the border were anything like the ones made in the national Capital to prevent agitating farmers from entering Delhi, the Chinese army would not have entered Ladakh.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi had referred to the events at Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day and said, “India was saddened by the insult of the tricolour on Republic Day.”
Mocking the elaborate arrangements made, including police barricades, concrete blocks and barbed wires at the Delhi borders to stop farmers from entering again, Saamana said, “Sir, the Chinese army sitting in our territory is an insult of the tricolour...Chinese troops have entered our land and put up their red flags, how is that tolerated?”
The Sena has become vocal on farmers’ protest against the three laws. Sena delegation of MPs led by Sanjay Raut met Rajesh Tikait, the farm leader, at Ghazipur border on Tuesday. Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray also attacked the Centre by saying that the barricades and barbed wires at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border seemed like security against enemies on an International Border.
