Christmas school holidays 2025: Which states close schools from December to New Year 2026

With Christmas 2025 approaching, school calendars across India are coming into focus. Parents are checking notices while students are counting days. The reality, though, is uneven. Christmas school holidays this year look very different depending on where you live, the type of school you attend, and the directives issued by state governments. Christmas to New Year school holidays 2025: full state-wise list of closures and breaks(ANI/Uma Shankar Mishra)

December 25, 2025, remains a designated Christmas holiday in most parts of the country. Beyond that, winter breaks range from long closures to no holiday at all.

Statewise holiday dates

Across India, many schools are expected to shut for winter or Christmas vacations between December 20 and December 23, with classes resuming in early January 2026. That is the broad pattern.

Government schools in several states stick to a one-day holiday on Christmas. Minority and missionary schools often announce longer breaks tied to religious observance. Private schools retain the freedom to decide their own schedules, sometimes extending holidays, sometimes not. The result is a patchwork calendar that changes from state to state.

Uttar Pradesh takes a different route

Uttar Pradesh has issued one of the clearest and most debated directives this season. Schools across the state will remain open on December 25, 2025, as per Jagran Josh.

The Basic Education Department has said the day will be marked as the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, coinciding with the conclusion of his birth centenary year. Schools have been instructed to organise commemorative programmes, and student attendance will be mandatory. The order applies to both primary and upper primary schools.

For parents expecting a Christmas holiday, the announcement has removed any ambiguity.

Also read: Christmas tree shopping in Delhi: From tabletop to towering heights, here's how much it will cost you in markets

States offering extended winter breaks

Several states are going the opposite way. In Delhi, schools will remain closed on December 25, while December 24 is marked as a restricted holiday, depending on individual school decisions.

Punjab has announced a long winter vacation. Schools will close from December 22, 2025, and reopen on January 10, 2026. The schedule applies to government schools and most private institutions.

Rajasthan has also confirmed an extended break. Schools will shut from December 25 and reopen on January 5, 2026, covering both Christmas and New Year.

Kerala has formally announced one of the longest breaksin the country. Schools will close from December 24, 2025, and reopen on January 5, 2026, covering the entire festive season.

Mixed signals in southern and western states

In Telangana, missionary schools have confirmed holidays from December 23 to December 27, with Christian minority schools likely to get a longer break. Government schools are expected to observe only December 25 as a holiday.

Andhra Pradesh is expected to follow a similar pattern, though official circulars are still awaited.

Haryana schools will observe a one-day holiday on December 25, with a separate winter break likely in early January.

In Goa, December 24 will feature Christmas assemblies and events, followed by a holiday on December 25.

What parents should keep in mind?

Christmas school holidays in 2025 are shaped by state orders and school management decisions. There is no uniform national schedule. Parents and students are advised to rely on official school notices rather than assumptions.

For some, the season brings a long winter break. For others, it is business as usual, even on Christmas Day.