The government has designated a sessions court in Churachandpur district of Manipur as a special NIA court, the ministry of home affairs said in a notification issued on Thursday night. Churachandpur sessions court to be special NIA court: MHA

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 11 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 (34 of 2008), the Central government, in consultation with the chief justice of the High Court of Manipur hereby designates the court of district and sessions judge, Churachandpur district, as the special court for the purpose of Sub-section (I) of Section 11 of the said Act, for the trial of the scheduled offences investigated by the National Investigation Agency,” the MHA notification said.

The jurisdiction of the special court shall extend throughout Manipur.

Over two years of ethnic clashes, Meitei and Kuki-Zo tribals have retreated to their respective strongholds. Meities are in the valley districts such as Imphal and Bishnupur, while Kuki-Zo people are in hills districts such as Churachandpur and Kangpokpi.

The NIA, a federal agency, is currently probing at least 16 cases related to the Manipur violence.