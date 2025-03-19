Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CIA had ‘secret bases’ in Kolkata, Delhi? What JFK assassination files reveal

ByHT News Desk
Mar 19, 2025 09:18 PM IST

These secret facilities, also known as "black sites," are used by the CIA for various clandestine operations

A post by a Russian media outlet on the recently uncovered files related to the assassination of President John F Kennedy in 1963 shed light on the covert operations of the CIA during the Cold War era.

CIA's secret facilities are also known as "black sites."(REUTERS)
CIA's secret facilities are also known as "black sites."(REUTERS)

One of the key findings in this document, shared by Russian-backed international news television network RT on X, was the presence of secret bases in two of India's major cities - New Delhi and Kolkata.

These bases were identified in newly declassified files related to the 1963 assassination of US President John F Kennedy, posted on the website of the US National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), The Week reported.

These secret facilities, also known as "black sites," are used by the CIA for various clandestine operations, including interrogation and detention of suspected terrorists.

Also Read | What do JFK files say? Mafia connections to second shooter, here's a look at the most explosive revelations

Apart from Kolkata and New Delhi, the list includes cities such as Rawalpindi in Pakistan, Colombo in Sri Lanka, Tehran in Iran, Seoul in South Korea, and Tokyo in Japan.

Notably, India has a history with the CIA. In 2013, a PTI report said a declassified official document revealed that India granted permission to the US to use one of its air bases— Charbatia, an abandoned World War II base in Odisha—for refuelling the CIA's U-2 spy planes to target Chinese territories in 1962.

The JFK Assassination files were released by Donald Trump

The files were released by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday to honour his campaign promise to provide more transparency about the shock event in Texas.

An initial tranche of electronic copies of papers flooded into the National Archives website in the evening with a total of more than 80,000 expected to be published after Justice Department lawyers spent hours scouring them.

Also Read | What do the JFK files reveal about Lee Harvey Oswald and Jack Ruby?

The digital documents, including PDFs of previously classified memos, offer a window into the climate of fear at the time surrounding US relations with the Soviet Union shortly after the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 nearly led to a nuclear war.

Trump signed an order shortly after taking office in January related to the release of the documents, prompting the Federal Bureau of Investigation to find thousands of new documents related to the Kennedy assassination in Dallas.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On