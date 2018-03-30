CIC directs home ministry to disclose beneficiaries of anti-Sikh riots compensation

The Central Information Commission has directed the home ministry to disclose the list of victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots who have received the compensation.

On a complaint filed by one Navdeep Gupta, Information Commissioner Yashovardhan Azad issued the orders to disclose details sought by him.

Gupta had sought to know from the ministry complete list of beneficiaries including their names, address, loss in genocide, compensation availed and compensation details.

When he could not get any response from the ministry, Gupta filed a complaint with the commission where the ministry refuted allegations of any malafide intention in not responding to his RTI plea.

The official said it was due to a technical glitch that the information could not be received by him and responded in time.

“The Commission directs the PIO to furnish a reply to the Appellant in accordance with law within 2 weeks. The Complainant shall be at liberty to approach the Commission if aggrieved with the reply of PIO. The complaint is disposed of,” Azad said.

In a separate application, Gupta had sought to know the definition of genocide in India from the home ministry.

“The Commission takes notice of the query as it relates to the definition of ‘Genocide’. India has ratified the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, but no specific municipal law has been enacted which deals or defines the term ‘Genocide’. The complainant is advised to refer to the aforesaid convention,” Azad said.