CID to probe Yadgir cop’s death case, Cong MLA booked

The Karnataka government on Saturday transferred the suspicious death of a 34-year-old sub-inspector in Yadgir to the hours after the police registered the case against Congress MLA Chennareddy Patil and his son Pampanagowda on charges of caste abuse and their alleged involvement in the circumstances leading to the PSI’s death. The post-mortem of the body has been done and the sub-inspector likely died due to cardiac arrest, police said (File photo)

This comes a day after the family members of sub-inspector Parashuram and various Dalit leaders staged protest demanding registering case against the Congless MLA and his son.

Shweta, the deceased’s wife said: “My husband had been under immense mental pressure after being transferred twice within a span of seven month. The MLA and his son had demanded ₹30 lakh for him to remain posted at the Yadgiri town police station. This pressure ultimately led to my husband’s death, which occurred while he was at home on Friday afternoon.”

Yadgiri SP G Sangeetha said: “Based on complaint by sub inspector’s wife, we have registered a case against MLA Chennareddy and his son Pampana Gowda under BNS section 108 ( abetment to suicide) and Karnataka prevention of atrocity on SCST Act. The case has been handed over to CID by state government and we will hand over case file to them soon.”

The accused, listed as A1 and A2 in the case, are Yadgiri MLA Chennareddy Patil Tunnoor and his son Pampanagowda respectively.

The post-mortem of the body has been done and the sub-inspector likely died due to cardiac arrest, Sangeetha said.

In response to the incident, home minister G Parameshwar said: “The sub-inspector did not commit suicide. it was reported as a natural death. However, considering the complaint filed by his wife, we will investigate the matter from all angles. The police have been instructed accordingly, and there is no question of letting anyone off the hook.”

Following the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Basan Gowda Patil Yatnal said in a post on X: “MLAs who were supposed to be exemplary representatives of the people, indirectly caused the death of an officer. Channareddy should immediately take moral responsibility for this death and submit his resignation as MLA.’”

Gurmatkal JD (S) MLA Sharangowda Kandakur said: “He (the deceased) talked to me about the transfer just three days ago. It has not even been one year, and he said he has been transferred again. Deceased PSI Parashuram’s wife is pregnant. What should honest officials do? I mentioned the transfer of officers in Yadagiri district both inside and outside the House. The government should have taken appropriate action, but no action has been taken.”