CISF personnel nabs man with 90,000 USD at Guwahati airport

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Wednesday for trying to smuggle 90,000 US dollars valued at nearly ₹65.70 lakh in Indian currency.

The man who was bound for Imphal was nabbed by two vigilant Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel posted at the airport. The identity of the person has not been revealed.

According to information provided on CISF’s Twitter handle, the currency was concealed in the false bottom of a bag which the passenger was carrying. The person was handed over to customs officials.

Appreciating their good work, Director General CISF has announced a reward of ₹10,000 each to sub-inspector Dalip Kumar assistant sub-inspector SK Singh.