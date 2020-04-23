CISF recommends use of Aarogya Setu app in Delhi metro post lockdown

india

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has finalized its post lockdown plan for the Delhi Metro in which it has recommended use of the Aarogya Setu app and mandatory use of masks for all passengers entering the platforms.

The force has also stated that after thermal screening, which will be conducted at all entry gates, if any entrant is found with abnormal temperatures or symptoms of cold, cough or flu, they he or she will be denied entry in the metro train.

“Aarogya Setu app with inbuilt e-pass feature could be employed for identification of suspected persons (having Covid-19 infection). Persons with high risks for both spreading as well as contracting infections should be discouraged from using the metro,” the CISF’s security plan states.

However, if anyone doesn’t have a phone or fails to download Aarogya Setu app, he/she won’t be denied entry.

DG CISF Rajesh Ranjan told HT – “Aarogya Setu app is a good technology based solution to track possible Covid-19 victims instead of people giving declaration. We have recommended that every passenger should have Aarogya Setu app which will work like an e-pass. Identifying Covid-19 patients is important to stop its spread. The success of such initiative depends on truthfulness of people as to what information they provide in their app.”

CISF has further suggested that all passengers will have to take out metallic items like belts and buckles before frisking and keep them in their bags which will be scanned by an x-ray machine. “Strict distancing norms will be followed throughout the station area and proper queuing area before the security screening point will be maintained,” it said.

It added that passengers should maintain at least two meters distance between the security screening place and line-up points and a meter distance between passengers waiting at the security screening place.

It has also proposed that the entire station area be sanitized with chemicals and security fixtures; equipment and x-ray tables should be sanitized every 30 minutes.

CISF is deployed at around 160 metro stations.