CISF’s special group to get Belgium-made guns for VIPs’ security

The special security group (SSG) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is tasked with the protection of cabinet ministers and the member of parliaments (MPs), will soon acquire high-tech defence weapons, such as Belgium-made Five-seveN (FN) pistol of herstal coy and FN P90 sub machine guns, that are used by elite forces across the world, an official said on the condition of anonymity.

The CISF’s VVIP security wing currently owns Glock pistols, MP 5 sub-machine guns and AK 47 rifles. The force, which provides security to 78 VVIPs, including ministers, RSS leaders, and former and current members of legislative assemblies (MLAs) among others, is set to increase its personnel strength from 1,200 to 2,800.

An official memorandum issued by the Union ministry of home affairs had in December said that protectees covered by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be “progressively phased out” and assigned to the CISF wing.

The SSG was formed by the CISF in 2006 specifically to provide security to the VIPs. While the CISF is in charge of the security of 78 VIPs, the CRPF provides cover to 75 VIPs and the ITBP to 17, 10 of whom are judges.

“Since the MHA has clearly said that in the future, the CISF’s SSG will protect all the VIPs, apart from those protected by the SPG (Special Protection Group), we are increasing the (personnel) strength and the weapons are also being modernised. We have proposed to buy new weapons and double the strength of the SSG,” the CISF officer cited above said.

The SSG guards the prime minister (PM) and the former PMs and their families.

Another CISF official said these guns are also used by the United States Secret Service, and the assault rifles are able to fire multiple rounds within seconds.

SSG commandos provide security cover of different categories: Z+, Z, Y and X. Threat perception is reviewed on a regular basis and the MHA, depending on the review, upgrades or downgrades the security provided to an individual.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 09:17 IST