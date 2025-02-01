Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CISF to form its first women's reserve battalion in Haryana's Nuh

ANI |
Feb 01, 2025 04:19 PM IST

CISF to establish first women reserve battalion in Haryana's Nuh district, creating 1,025 posts to enhance women's representation.

In a landmark move towards strengthening women's representation and operational capability, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is set to establish its first women reserve battalion in Haryana's Nuh district.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will create its first women's reserve battalion in the Nuh region of Haryana, marking a significant step in enhancing women's representation and operational capacity.(Hindustan Times)
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will create its first women's reserve battalion in the Nuh region of Haryana, marking a significant step in enhancing women's representation and operational capacity.(Hindustan Times)

Approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on November 11 last year, the initiative involves the creation of 1,025 posts.

A 50-acre land parcel in Nuh, allocated by the Haryana government and assessed as suitable by the CISF, has been earmarked for the battalion. The MHA approved the key location plan on January 24, 2025.

Also read: Too close for comfort as CISF staffer spots tiger near campus

This facility will play a crucial role in addressing the increasing need for women personnel in high-alert areas within the Delhi NCR region, which includes critical CISF units such as the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Parliament House Complex, and various Central Government buildings.

With the upcoming Jewar International Airport expected to further heighten demand, the women battalion will ensure swift deployment of trained women personnel. Equipped with modern security technology, the battalion will enhance the force's capacity to meet policing needs effectively.

In parallel, CISF is relocating its 1st Reserve Battalion from Barwaha, Madhya Pradesh, to an adjacent site in Nuh, strengthening the force's operational readiness. The co-location of the women and first reserve battalions will optimize resources and improve efficiency in securing vital installations across the Delhi NCR region.

Also read: CISF rejects doctor's ‘Apple Watch stolen at Delhi Airport’ claim: 'You were wearing it'

This dual establishment marks a significant milestone in bolstering the CISF's capabilities while advancing women's representation in India's security forces.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On