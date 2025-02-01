CISF to form its first women's reserve battalion in Haryana's Nuh

In a landmark move towards strengthening women's representation and operational capability, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is set to establish its first women reserve battalion in Haryana's Nuh district. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will create its first women's reserve battalion in the Nuh region of Haryana, marking a significant step in enhancing women's representation and operational capacity.(Hindustan Times)

Approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on November 11 last year, the initiative involves the creation of 1,025 posts.

A 50-acre land parcel in Nuh, allocated by the Haryana government and assessed as suitable by the CISF, has been earmarked for the battalion. The MHA approved the key location plan on January 24, 2025.

This facility will play a crucial role in addressing the increasing need for women personnel in high-alert areas within the Delhi NCR region, which includes critical CISF units such as the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Parliament House Complex, and various Central Government buildings.

With the upcoming Jewar International Airport expected to further heighten demand, the women battalion will ensure swift deployment of trained women personnel. Equipped with modern security technology, the battalion will enhance the force's capacity to meet policing needs effectively.

In parallel, CISF is relocating its 1st Reserve Battalion from Barwaha, Madhya Pradesh, to an adjacent site in Nuh, strengthening the force's operational readiness. The co-location of the women and first reserve battalions will optimize resources and improve efficiency in securing vital installations across the Delhi NCR region.

This dual establishment marks a significant milestone in bolstering the CISF's capabilities while advancing women's representation in India's security forces.