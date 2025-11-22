The Union government has designated central industrial security force (CISF) as the recognised security organisation (RSO) for security of ports across the country with an aim to strengthen port security and plug the existing gaps at over 250 major and minor ports of the country, the force said in a statement on Friday. CISF to manage security at 250 minor and major ports of India

While 13 major ports are currently under CISF cover, the force will soon manage security at the 67 additional major ports. The force will majorly manage screening of cargo, access control and other security details. India has at least 200 small and major ports though only around 65 are engaged in cargo operations. The security at other ports, currently not under CISF cover, is being managed by state police and private agencies. In the absence of a standard security template, the CISF which is now the designated RSO will prepare a uniform port facility security plan.

People aware of the matter said that the decision to strengthen port security and have a professional security infrastructure in place was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah in security meetings flagged the need and its importance. In September last year, a joint committee of representatives from CISF and directorate of shipping was constituted to conduct a comprehensive assessment of existing port security mechanisms, address the gaps and submit key recommendations to the government to upgrade security practices.

Coastal security and the importance of securing ports is also one of the topics of discussion at the annual conference of DGs later this month in Raipur. PM Modi and home minister Shah will be present at this annual meeting of police chiefs from across the country.

Ajay Dahiya, DIG said: “The designation of CISF as an RSO was done by the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways through an order issued on November 18. Following the comprehensive assessment, a hybrid model has also been recommended. Under this model, core security functions at all EXIM(export-import) ports will be carried out by the CISF. None core duties such as traffic management, gate control and ancillary tasks may be undertaken by state police, or private security agencies. All agencies will work together to strengthen our ports.”

The CISF has also requested MHA to sanction an additional manpower of around 10,000 based on their study of having 800-1,000 personnel at the 80 main ports.

Over the last few years, different agencies have busted large haul of narcotics and other prohibited items at the ports. Drugs worth ₹11,311 crore were seized from seaports across the country in 19 drug bust cases between 2020 and 2024, according to a reply by minister of state for home, Nityanand Rai said to a Parliament question on March 18, 2025.

As an RSO, CISF will play a central role in auditing, advising and overseeing security measures across Indian ports in compliance with the ISPS(International Ship and Port Facility Security) code. ISPS is a global framework adopted post 9/11 to safeguard ships and port facilities from terror attacks and other security threats.

A senior official aware of the development said, “ At the national security conferences, the issue of monitoring security at ports was discussed by the home minister. The PM had also spoken about this in the past. The home ministry’s border division was working on this for the last few months. The directorate general of shipping issued this order after an extensive study and assessment.”

The DG Shipping is also likely to announce a mandatory training programme for private agencies deployed at the ports.