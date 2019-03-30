Civilian killed by unknown gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

Unidentified gunmen on Saturday shot dead a shopkeeper in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla town.

Police said the assailants targeted Arjumand Majid Bhat, firing several shots.

“Majid Bhat, also known as Raju Mistry, died on the spot,” a police officer said. He belonged to Khwaja Bagh area of Baramulla town.

Only three months back, the police had declared Baramulla a militant free district.

On Friday, militants shot and critically injured another shopkeeper in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 19:10 IST