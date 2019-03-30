Today in New Delhi, India
Civilian killed by unknown gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

Only three months back, the police had declared Baramulla a militant free district.

india Updated: Mar 30, 2019 19:10 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Srinagar
Unidentified gunmen on Saturday shot dead a shopkeeper in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla town.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Unidentified gunmen on Saturday shot dead a shopkeeper in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla town.

Police said the assailants targeted Arjumand Majid Bhat, firing several shots.

“Majid Bhat, also known as Raju Mistry, died on the spot,” a police officer said. He belonged to Khwaja Bagh area of Baramulla town.

On Friday, militants shot and critically injured another shopkeeper in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 19:10 IST

