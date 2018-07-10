Civilian killed during clashes with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

A man was killed while 20 others were injured on Tuesday in clashes between stone-pelters and security forces near an encounter site in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir where two militants were killed.

Tamsheel Ahmad Khan of Vehil in Shopian died after suffering head injuries during the clashes near Kundullan, a police official said.

He said 20 other people were injured of which eight were referred to hospitals here for specialised treatment.

Some people had assembled near the encounter site and indulged in stone-pelting on security forces, who were engaged in an anti-militancy operation, officials said.

Two militants were killed in the operation that was launched in the wee hours on Tuesday after security forces got a tip-off about presence of the ultras in the area.