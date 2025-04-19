Menu Explore
Class 10 student allegedly rapes 8-year-old neighbour in MP's Bhind district; detained

PTI |
Apr 19, 2025 05:51 PM IST

The police detained the 17-year-old accused in connection with the assault that took place on Thursday evening and produced him before a juvenile court.

A Class 10 student allegedly raped his eight-year-old neighbour in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, police said on Saturday.

The accused, a Class 10 student, did odd jobs.(PTI file photo)

The police detained the 17-year-old accused in connection with the assault that took place on Thursday evening and produced him before a juvenile court, an official said.

The child was alone at home when the accused, who lived in the same neighbourhood, barged into her house and sexually assaulted her, area police officer Mukesh Kumar Shakya told PTI.

The accused, a Class 10 student, did odd jobs.

According to sources, the girl screamed, and people rushed to the spot and held the teenager down till the police arrived.

Shakya said the girl's health was okay, and she was home with her parents.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the boy, who was sent to a reform home, he said.

The official said investigations were underway and the girl's statement will be recorded soon.

