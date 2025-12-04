Class 4 student chained to hostel bed for being mischievous in Odisha's Balasore, video sparks outrage

A class 4 student was reportedly found chained to a bed at a government-run hostel in Balasore district of Odisha, prompting the authorities to order a probe into the incident. The video was recorded by a school teacher when he visited the hostel. (Picture for representation)

A video surfaced purportedly showing the 8-year-old boy chained by the leg to a bed using an iron shackle in the Nilagiri block of the district, which led to massive outrage.

The school authorities said the boy was chained to prevent him from frequently fleeing to his home from the hostel without permission. The incident took place at the government UP school in Begunia in Balasore, according to The Indian Express.

However, other reports said that the boy was allegedly chained for around 10 days as punishment. The video was recorded by a school teacher when he visited the hostel.

The school headmaster defended the action, saying the boy was chained for a day to prevent him from fleeing and that his parents were aware of the incident. The father had purportedly asked the hostel authorities to restrain the boy for being mischievous.

"His father is aware of the incident. He was enraged as the kid again fled to his home. His father brought him around 10 am on Wednesday and asked the hostel peon to keep him chained, except for when he has to attend classes," the school headmaster, Raghunath Bugudai, reportedly said.

A probe has been ordered into the incident amid an outrage. Nilagiri sub-collector Madhusmita Samantaray visited the school on Thursday and recorded the statement of the headmaster, the staff members, and the boy.

“We will verify the statements once more and take a decision accordingly. Since the incident happened on the hostel premises, it’s the responsibility of the head of the institution. Action will be taken against the authorities accordingly,” she said.

Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi has also alerted the district collector, directing him to conduct an inquiry into the matter.