‘Thank you, your honour’: Class 5 girl writes to CJI Ramana over Covid, gets a reply

A Class 5 student from Kerala has written to Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana, thanking the Supreme Court for its intervention and addressing issues related to the raging coronavirus pandemic in the country. Lidwina Joseph, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Thrissur, sent a hand-written letter to CJI NV Ramana, saying that she was "happy and proud" of the Supreme Court’s orders regarding oxygen supply in the country, especially in Delhi.

“I am happy and feel proud your honourable court have moved orders for supply of oxygen and saved many lives. I understood your honourable court have initiated effective steps in bringing down Covid-19 and death rate in our country especially in Delhi. I thank you your Honour for this. Now I feel very proud and happy,” she said in her to CJI Ramana, according to news agency PTI.

And, Chief Justice Ramana wrote back to Lidwina Joseph, giving her his best wishes as well as acknowledging her “beautiful letter along with a heart-warming illustration of the Judge at work.” CJI Ramana was referring to her drawing showing a judge smashing the coronavirus with his gavel and also the tricolour, lion capital and smiling portrait of Mahatma Gandhi.

"My dear Lidwina, I have received your beautiful letter along with a heart-warming illustration of the Judge at work. I am really impressed with the way you kept track of happenings in the country and the concern that you have displayed for the well being of people in the wake of pandemic,” he said.

“I am sure you will grow-up into an alert, informed and responsible citizen who will contribute immensely towards the nation building. With best wishes and blessings for your all-round success,” he wrote.

The Supreme Court has been hearing suo motu or registered on its own motion, cases on the management of second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. In April, the top court took a suo motu cognisance of the situation of the country, supply of oxygen and essential drugs, the method and manner of vaccination and the power to declare lockdowns, and asked the Centre to present a national plan on Covid-19 management, covering all these issues.

And, recently the Supreme Court strongly disapproved the Centre’s vaccination policy along with a direction to the Union government “to undertake a fresh review of its vaccination policy”. In a 32-page order on June 2, the top court’s bench underscored that the Centre’s vaccination policy, which put the entire onus of giving doses to adults in the below-45 year age group on the states and private hospitals, was “prima facie arbitrary and irrational”.