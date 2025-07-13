Class 6 boy killed by student over dispute on sleeping arrangements in UP hostel

A 13-year-old boy was allegedly killed by another student following a dispute over sleeping arrangements, police said on Sunday. On Monday night, the boy had a quarrel with with another over sleeping arrangements.(Pixabay/Representative)

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that Anurag (13), a student of class 6, was found seriously injured in a hostel of Gurukul school, with blood oozing from his nose and ears. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused, Ram Lakhan (18), studying in class 10, had recently arrived at the hostel. On Monday night, he had a quarrel with Anuran over sleeping arrangements.

"In a fit of rage, he punched and kicked Anurag on the head, causing a skull fracture that led to his death," the SP said.

"Initial investigation revealed that Anurag had suffered a fatal head injury caused by a heavy blow," Dwivedi said.

Lakhan confessed to the crime during interrogation and was sent to jail on Sunday, he added.