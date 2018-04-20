 Class 6 girl abducted, raped in Odisha’s Kalahandi | india news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 20, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Class 6 girl abducted, raped in Odisha’s Kalahandi

The accused, Munna Naik, abandoned the girl on the roadside on Thursday evening.

india Updated: Apr 20, 2018 15:03 IST
A woman holds a candle and placard during a protest against sexual violence. A Class 6 students was allegedly abducted and raped in Odisha, police said.
A woman holds a candle and placard during a protest against sexual violence. A Class 6 students was allegedly abducted and raped in Odisha, police said. (AP File Photo)

A Class 6 girl student has been allegedly kidnapped and raped for two days by her relative in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, police said on Friday.

Police have arrested the accused, identified as Munna Naik, 30, after the family members of the victim lodged a complaint on Thursday night.

As per the FIR, the minor girl had gone to her uncle’s house at Dumerapadar village on April 17 to attend a family function.

While returning, she was abducted by Naik and taken to his house, where he kept the girl for two days and allegedly raped her.

Naik later abandoned the girl on the roadside on Thursday evening.

The girl narrated the ordeal before her family members following which a complaint was lodged with the police.

“We have registered a case following the complaint of the family members. Further investigation is on,” said Bianchi Prasad Dehuri, Bhawanipatna Sub-Divisional Police Officer.

tags

more from india
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature