Sat, Aug 02, 2025
Class 6 girl sexually assaulted in Assam school; seven Class 11 students detained

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Updated on: Aug 02, 2025 10:18 pm IST

The school authorities informed the police on Friday after the girl’s family lodged a complaint with the school. An FIR was registered with the Rangia Police Station

Silchar: Seven Class 11 students were detained after a Class 6 girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of seniors within their school premises in Assam’s Kamrup district.

Police said that those detained are juveniles and are being interrogated under the existing law. (Representative photo)

“We have taken seven students of into custody for questioning based on the complaint. A detailed investigation is underway,” a senior police officer from Rangia said on Saturday.

The school authorities informed the police on Friday after the girl’s family lodged a complaint with the school. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered with the Rangia Police Station.

Police said that those detained are juveniles and are being interrogated under the existing law. “They are being treated as per the process of Children in Conflict with the Law,” an officer said.

An investigating officer said that statements from the school authorities and other students are being recorded along with the girl.

“The school authorities are supporting us in the investigation, and we are trying to collect all the digital evidence, including the available CCTV footage,” the officer added.

