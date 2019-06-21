Class 6 student allegedly chokes to death while shooting video on TikTok: Cops

A 12-year-old boy accidentally choked himself to death allegedly in an attempt to shoot and upload his video on the popular video-sharing mobile app Tik Tok on Wednesday, the police said .

The minor who resides in Vigyan Nagar area of Kota city and a class six student was allegedly trying to shoot a short video of himself inside the bathroom sporting bangles and mangalsutra when the chain around his neck, which was attached to the bathroom room door accidentally turned into a noose and choked him to death.

According to Vigyan Nagar police station circle inspector Munindra Singh, on the day of the incident, the boy was playing on his mobile phone and went to the bathroom with his mother’s bangles and mangalsutra. However, when the boy failed to come out of the bathroom even after a reasonable time, panicked family members forced open the door and found the boy hanging from the door.

“The boy was naked and he had around five bangles in his hand and a mangalsutra around his neck, said Singh.

Singh said the boy must have died while posing for the video adding that the chain around his neck could have accidentally strangled himself to death. “During probe it was found that chain around the boy’s neck was attached to the door of the bathroom. While shooting the video, the chain would have tightened around his neck killing him,” he said.

The boy’s body was handed over to his family after autopsy.

The boys father is a bangle vendor and also works as a light decorator at wedding parties.

