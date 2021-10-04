Classes 8 to 12 to reopen in urban Maharashtra as Covid cases decline

Maharashtra recorded 2,692 fresh Covid-19 infections, pushing the overall count to 6,559,349 on Sunday. The tally of active cases further reduced to 35,888 as 2,716 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours. There has been a gradual, but constant drop in active cases, reaching its lowest tally in the past seven months.

It also reported 41 fresh Covid-19 casualties taking the toll to 139,207. Ahmednagar reported 19 deaths on Sunday, the most in the state.

From Monday, schools in urban areas are set to reopen for students of classes 8 to 12. In rural areas, physical classes will resume for students of classes 5 to 7 and a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) has been released for the same.

In-person offline classes in schools were shut in Maharashtra from March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic first hit the state. Schools in rural areas were allowed to resume offline classes for students of classes 8 to 12 from July 12. Nearly 17,701 schools resumed offline classes in rural areas where Covid-19 cases are on decline, as per government data.

The Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra is under control as the average daily cases are on a decline for the past few months. In September, the daily average of new infections came down to 3,368 cases against 4,944 in August, 7,737 in July and 10,542 in June. However, officials are still worried about the impact the festive season, spanning October and November, is likely to have on the situation.

“The situation is under control at present as our daily cases are declining, but we are not allowed to be complacent. It may reverse if people do not follow Covid protocols strictly. We are closely monitoring the situation as the state has also decided to lift most of the curbs from this month,” said a senior official from the state health department.