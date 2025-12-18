Cleaned car with detergent after dumping chopped bodies in river: UP man's chilling confession in parents' murder

A shocking murder case has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur, where a man allegedly killed his parents, dismembered their bodies into three parts each, and dumped the remains in the Gomti River after packing them in sacks. The man killed his parents in UP's Jaunpur after altercation over money and other family feuds.(Representative Image/Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The accused has been identified as Ambesh Kumar alias Rinku, 37, a B.Tech degree holder, HT earlier reported. Kumar made chilling confession into the murder of his parents, giving graphic details of how he first hit his parents with an iron pestle and then chopped their bodies into pieces with a saw after an altercation over money and other family feuds between the three of them on December 8.

Details of the gruesome murder

Police said it started with an argument between Kumar and his mother, Babita Devi over money and domestic feud. As the argument escalated and Kumar lost his temper, he hit his mother on the head with an iron pestle lying nearby.

The father, Shyam Bahadur, tried to intervene saying he would call the police. As he tried to dial the police, Kumar hit his father on the head with the same pestle. The father fell on the ground and tried to scream after which Rinku hit him again.

“When his father still tried to scream, he strangled him with a rope. After that, he didn’t know what to do," Jafrabad police station incharge inspector Sripraksh Shukla told HT.com earlier.

Chilling confession of parents' murder

Kumar confessed to the murder and said he realised his parents were dead and were not breathing after he hit them on the head. “I started thinking about hiding their bodies. Then I brought a metal cutting saw from the basement of the house and cut my parents’ bodies into three pieces each. I put the pieces into six separate plastic bags and the remaining body parts into another bag,” he said.

He then loaded the sacks in the trunk of his car, cleaned the blood stains from the house. “On December 9, between 4 and 5 PM, I threw the bodies into the Gomti from the Belav bridge,” Kumar reportedly told the police.

‘Mother’s severed leg was in the house'

After dumping the chopped bodies of his parents, Kumar said he thoroughly cleaned the trunk of the car with detergent. “I noticed that one of my mother’s severed legs was still in the house, so on the same day, I took the severed leg in a bag and threw it into the Sai River from the bridge in Jalalpur,” he told the police. He had hidden the weapon of murder, the metal cutting saw, and his parents’ mobile phones in the sand on the second floor of the house, police said.

After being on the run for over five days, Kumar was arrested on December 15.

According to reports, Kumar married five years ago and has two children. He had been living with his parents in Ahmedpur village for the last three months.

The murder came to fore after Kumar's sister Vandana filed a missing persons complaint on December 13. Vandana told the police that Kumar had called her on December 8 saying parents had left the house after an argument and he was going to look for them, NDTV reported. However, his phone was later switched off and Vandana approached the police. Kumar was caught later and confessed to the crime after broke down during the questioning.