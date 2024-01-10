‘Clearly unacceptable…’: India's strong words at UNGA on Israel-Hamas war

India on Wednesday strongly condemned the loss of lives in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, calling it an “alarming humanitarian crisis”. Addressing a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), India's permanent representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said the only way to a peaceful resolution to the conflict is through “dialogue and diplomacy”. India's Permanent Ambassador to United Nations Ruchira Kamboj

“The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children, and has resulted in an alarming humanitarian crisis. This is clearly unacceptable and we have strongly condemned the deaths of civilians. At the same time, we are aware that the immediate trigger was the terror attacks in Israel on October 7, which were shocking and deserve our unequivocal condemnation. India has a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism,” Kamboj said during the UNGA meeting.

“The message that India has conveyed since the start of this conflict is clear and consistent. It is important to prevent escalation, to ensure continued delivery of humanitarian aid, and to work towards an early restoration of peace and stability. A peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy is the only way forward,” she added.

On India's efforts to normalise situation in Gaza

Kamboj, during the meeting, also highlighted India's continuous efforts to normalise the ongoing situation in Gaza, saying, “The leadership of India is in constant touch with the leaders of the region, including those of Israel and Palestine…We have also called for continued humanitarian aid for the affected population and in this regard, we hope that Security Council Resolution 2720 would aid in enhancing humanitarian assistance.”

So far, India has provided 70 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including 16.5 tonnes of medicine and medical supplies in two tranches, to Gaza, Kamboj said.

“We've also provided US dollars 5 million, including the USD 2.5 million we provided at the end of December 2023 to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees in the Near East, which will go to support the agency's core programs and services, including education, health care, relief and social services provided to Palestinian refugees,” she added.

Israel-Hamas war

The war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7 after Hamas' attack in which around 1,200 Israelis were killed. Since then, Israel has been continuously attacking Gaza with the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressing that they will continue its war till victory is achieved despite “international pressure”. According to the latest data by the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, the war has claimed 23,210 lives, with scores injured and displaced.

(With inputs from agencies)