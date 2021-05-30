Closure of centrally protected monuments extended till June 15 amid Covid surge

All centrally protected monuments, which were closed in May due to the rise in daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), will remain closed till June 15, or until further orders, the Union ministry of culture announced in a notification on Sunday.

"Due to present COVID 19 pandemic situation all centrally protected monuments and museums shall continue to remain closed till 15th June 2021 or until further orders," the ministry said in the notification posted on its official Twitter handle, which sas retweeted by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

On April 15, the ASI had ordered closure of all the centrally protected monuments till May 15, which was further extended till May 31.

In July last year, the culture ministry gave its approval for the reopening of monuments, places of worship, museums, heritage sites etc., as the country started exiting the Covid-19 induced lockdown. The monuments were closed in late March, when the first national lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India on Sunday recorded 165,553 fresh cases of coronavirus disease, taking the country's cumulative tally past 27.8 million, according to the Union health ministry. The country also saw 3,460 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 325,972 people have died due to the coronavirus disease, data updated at 8am showed. The country's death toll has been below 4,000 for the fourth straight day.