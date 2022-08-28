Cloud of dust, heap of debris: Scenes after Noida twin towers demolished

After years of battle, the illegal Supertech twin towers in Noida's Sector 93A came crashing down in only a matter of nine seconds amid loud cheers and claps from those who watched the biggest controlled explosion in India. But now, the concern remains about the nearly 80,000 tonnes of debris that piled up there, and more importantly, the cloud of dust that swirls around the region as several other highrises are present there.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | 1,2,3…9 & gone: Watch the moment Noida twin towers came crashing down in seconds

Visuals that quickly surfaced online after the demolition show cement dust clouds in the area.

Speaking with reporters, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said the demolition was a success as no damage to any nearby housing society has been done.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Only some debris has come towards the road. We will get a better idea of the situation in an hour,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.

Visuals also showed smoke spraying water droplets at the demolition site to clear out the cloud of dust.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The dust generation and the clearance of the debris were two of the most vital discussions among residents of two of the nearest housing societies Emerald Court and ATS Village with the Noida Authority ahead of the demolition.

Maheshwari had earlier said smoke guns, water tankers and mechanical sweeping machines will be installed to help in the cleaning process. She had also mentioned that the Noida Authority will deploy its sanitation team at the site.

About 20,000 to 25,000 tonnes of debris will be scientifically disposed of in three months, while the remaining will be used at the site itself for filing purposes, Maheshwari had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON