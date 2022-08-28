1,2,3…9 & gone: Watch the moment Noida twin towers came crashing down in seconds

The Supertech twin towers in Uttar Pradesh's Noida came crashing down within a span of nearly nine seconds after the use of 3,700 kg explosives on Sunday, thus ending a nine-year-long legal battle.

The towers, Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors), which are taller than the Qutub Minar in the national capital, were 100 metres tall and were brought down with explosives weighing at least 3,700 kg, in the biggest ever planned tower demolition bid.

#WATCH | Once taller than Qutub Minar, Noida Supertech twin towers, reduced to rubble pic.twitter.com/vlTgt4D4a3 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

Soon after the explosion that took place at the press of a button, the towers came crashing down, generating a cloud of massive dust and thus polluting the atmosphere around.

However, the environment department of the Uttar Pradesh government has installed six special dust machines at the demolition site to monitor pollution levels.

The demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would have left behind about 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to be cleared.

#WATCH | Cloud of dust engulfs the area after the demolition of #SupertechTwinTowers in Noida, UP pic.twitter.com/U9Q0mtwe3r — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

The Supreme Court had given a go-ahead for the demolition of the towers, which it had set for August 21, but was extended to August 28 at the Noida Authority's request.

As the story of India's largest demolition process ended on Sunday, it is time to take a look at the complete timeline from its rise to fall.

