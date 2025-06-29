Cloudburst in Uttarakhand hits under-construction hotel site, 9 workers missing

Around nine workers have gone missing in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district after a cloudburst damaged an under-construction hotel site in the area. (Image for representation) NDRF and SDRF teams have left for the site where a cloudburst took place in Uttarakhand.(PTI)

The incident took place at around 2 am last night and a rescue operation is underway to find those missing. According to news agency PTI, the cloudburst took place near Paligad-Silai Band in Tehsil Barkot.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and police have left for the site, said Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya, reported ANI.

Parts of Uttarakhand have been witnessing heavy rainfall, with several roads blocked due to debris falling from the hills.

Movement was restricted on the Sonprayag-Munkatiya road in Rudraprayag district due to continuous rainfall on Saturday. The passage serves as base point for pilgrims traveling to Kedarnath.