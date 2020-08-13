e-paper
Home / India News / CM Ashok Gehlot repeats ‘forgive and forget’ mantra , twice in 2 days

CM Ashok Gehlot repeats ‘forgive and forget’ mantra , twice in 2 days

Sachin Pilot, who secured a truce deal with Congress high command that also promised a panel to look into his grievances, is expected to meet CM Gehlot at a Congress Legislature Party scheduled later today.

india Updated: Aug 13, 2020 14:30 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who now faces the arduous task to welcoming his sacked deputy Sachin Pilot, channelled the “forget and forgive” spirit on Tuesday, adding it is time to “move forward” and put a lid on the unsavoury rebellion in the state unit that threatened the survival of his government.

“The struggle of Congress party is to SaveDemocracy under leadership of Smt SoniaGandhi ji & RahulGandhi ji. Whatever misunderstanding occurred in the party in last one month, we need to forgive & forget in the interest of country, state, ppl & in the interest of democracy. We have to put all our energies in this fight to save democracy with the spirit of forgive & forget and move forward,” tweeted CM Gehlot today.

