CM Dhami announces release of funds for beautification of temples in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced the release of funds for the comprehensive development and renovation of temples in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. HT Image

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "CM Dhami has announced ₹1 crore for the beautification of Harju Temple, Nileshwar Temple and Chandika Devi Temple of Bageshwar Assembly Constituency. The fund will also be used for Dangleshwar Mahadev Temple near Satpuli under Chaubattakhal Assembly Constituency of Pauri District."

The Chief Minister also announced ₹88.17 lakh for the level development of the bathhouse and temple of Dehradun and ₹82.67 lakh for the beautification of Hedimba Devi temple in village Halduwasahu of Jaspur assembly constituency, said the statement.

Additionally, CM Dhami announced ₹82.67 lakh for the construction of an auditorium and room in Shri Raghunath Mandir Gurudwara Colony, Clement Town, Dehradun, assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister also allocated ₹73.30 lakh for the beautification of the historical Ladhondhura fair site of Champawat assembly constituency, ₹48.51 lakh for the beautification of Kodiya, Siddhabali Temple, Chillarkhal, Pakhraun, the entrance gate of Kotdwar assembly constituency, it said.

Pithoragarh district's Dharchula assembly constituency received a donation from Dhami of ₹48.51 lakh for the beautification of the Panchkoti Dev temple. Alakhnath Temple, Kilpara, Bajyan Temple and the Dhai Ijar of Kapkot Assembly Constituency of Bageshwar District.

Chief Minister Dhami held a meeting with representatives of various industry groups on Tuesday in Dubai for the Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit 2023.

In the presence of the Chief Minister, investment MoUs worth ₹1,1925 crore were signed with various industry groups on the first day in Dubai. Uttarakhand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat was also present on the occasion.

Investment agreements were signed with groups related to tourism, education, infra, real estate, health, spices, aroma etc. MoUs worth ₹5,450 crore were signed in the first session while MoUs worth ₹6,475 crore were signed in the second session.

CM Dhami has invited all the investors present in the program to the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023' to be held in Dehradun in the month of December, according to the official statement.

CM Dhami also invited all the industrial houses to the summit to be organized in Dehradun on the 8th and 9th of December. (ANI)