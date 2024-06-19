Imphal, Manipur Public Works Department Minister Govindas Konthoujam on Wednesday said the recent security review meeting in Delhi, convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was an executive meeting rather than a political one, and therefore, Chief Minister N Biren Singh was not a part of it. CM did not attend Delhi security meet since it was not political: Manipur PWD minister

He was responding to allegations by the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, which claimed that not inviting Singh to the meeting violated Schedule 7 of the Constitution.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The minister also criticised the statement by AICC leader Pawan Khera, who had suggested that Singh's exclusion from the meeting indicated a lack of confidence in him.

"We need to understand that Manipur has a security advisor appointed by the government of India to oversee the state's law and order situation. The post of the chairman of the Unified Command is also held by the security advisor, not by Singh. The Delhi meeting was an executive meeting and not a political one, hence Singh was not included," Konthoujam said.

"There is no such thing as humiliating the people of the state by not inviting the CM to the security review meeting," he added.

Terming the recent violence in Jiribum as unfortunate, Konthoujam emphasised that both the Manipur and central governments are working hard to restore peace in the area.

Condemning the ambush on the advance security convoy of CM near Kotlen on June 10, the minister described it as the work of those who oppose peace.

At the meeting on June 17, Union Home Minister Shah said the Ministry of Home Affairs will talk to both Meitei and Kuki communities at the earliest so as to bridge the ethnic divide in the state.

Shah also said that the central forces deployment will be increased, if required, and that they should be deployed strategically to restore peace and tranquillity in the state.

He directed that strict action must be taken as per law against the perpetrators of violence in the state.

Shah also directed to ensure that no further incident of violence take place in the state which has been witnessing ethnic clashes for over a year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.