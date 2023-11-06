CM post rumblings: DKS rebuts HDK over his support from JD(S) statement

Bengaluru: Responding to Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy’s offer to extend support from 19 of his MLAs in case deputy CM Shivakumar aspires to assume the role of chief minister, the Congress leader emphasised that he is in “no hurry” to take up the role. DK Shivakumar told the media that chief minister Siddaramaiah had instructed all ministers not to make public statements on the internal affairs of the party and the government. (PTI)

“I’m not in a hurry (to become CM). I have not demanded this from anyone, not even from the party leadership,” Shivakumar said. “We contested (the state) elections under collective leadership. We have to give good governance,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the state Congress president on Saturday, Kumaraswamy said, “If deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar wants to be CM, he can count on the support of our 19 MLAs.”

Taking a swipe at the Siddaramaiah government, the JD(S) leader said he did not know how many leaders in the Congress were aspiring for the CM’s post.

“Looking at the prevailing situation in the Congress, I don’t know how many people in the party are aspiring to become chief minister. You could even call this government a TCM or DCM government. TCM stands for Temporary CM and DCM means Duplicate CM,” Kuamarawamy, a former chief minister, told reporters in Bengaluru.

These statements came after chief minister Siddaramaiah’s recent declaration that he intends to serve a full five-year term as Karnataka chief minister, amidst growing speculations within segments of the ruling Congress regarding a leadership change after two and a half years of governance.

This controversy arises as both the state and central leaderships of the party have remained silent on the alleged “power-sharing agreement” between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. Siddaramaiah has refrained from making any formal statement regarding the “power-sharing” or “rotational chief minister” arrangement, while Shivakumar has acknowledged his acceptance of the party’s “proposed formula.”

Following the assembly election results earlier this year, a fierce rivalry emerged between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister’s post. Ultimately, the Congress succeeded in persuading Shivakumar to assume the role of deputy chief minister.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah on Saturday convened a meeting with the ministers to discuss the parliamentary elections to be held next year and has set a target of winning at least 20 out of 28 LS seats. Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy said in the meeting attended by 19 ministers, the CM and his deputy D K Shivakumar discussed the severe drought situation in the state and no aid coming from the Centre.

There were no discussions on the issue of the chief ministerial post in the state, he said and pointed out that the Congress high command has instructed not to speak on the issue

During the meeting, the chief minister told his ministers to focus on the administration, make efforts to implement drought relief and submit reports on work in the next 15 days. As per the directions of the Central leaders, Siddaramaiah also discussed issues related to identifying the party’s candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Shivakumar later told the media that the chief minister had instructed all ministers not to make public statements on the internal affairs of the party and the government. “In the wake of next the Lok Sabha elections, the ministers have been told to tour their respective districts to ensure effective implementation of the government’s four guarantees,” he added.

Speaking later, the deputy chief minister said the ministers had been told to suggest names of three probable candidates for the general elections. A survey would be conducted to identify winnable candidates in each constituency, the KPCC chief added.