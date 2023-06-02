CM Siddaramaiah announces roll-out of five poll guarantees in Karnataka

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced the roll-out of five guarantees promised by the Congress party before the assembly elections. The chief minister said the cabinet discussed all guarantees thoroughly and decided to implement them in the present financial year “without any discrimination of caste or religion.” Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. (ANI)

The five guarantees promised are 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), ₹2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), ₹3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and ₹1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).

For the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, the beneficiaries will have to submit their Aadhaar details and bank account numbers online. The applications for the scheme should be submitted from June 15 to July 15. The amount will be deposited in the account of the woman on August 15.

