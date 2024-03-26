 CM Sukhu calls Kangana Ranaut ‘daughter of Himachal’, points to family's Congress link | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
CM Sukhu calls Kangana Ranaut ‘daughter of Himachal’, points to family's Congress link

ByHT News Desk
Mar 26, 2024 03:01 PM IST

A huge row erupted over Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's objectionable post targeting Kangana Ranaut, who is the BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

Chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday called Kangana Ranaut the “daughter of Himachal” amid outrage over a now-deleted social media post by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate targeting the actor-turned-politician.

The BJP on Sunday nominated Kangana Ranaut as its Lok Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.(PTI)
The BJP on Sunday nominated Kangana Ranaut as its Lok Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.(PTI)

"She (Kangana Ranaut) is the daughter of Himachal. Her parents live here. Her father was made the General Secretary of Congress in Mandi," CM Sukhu told reporters in Shimla.

BJP has named Kangana Ranaut its Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh.

A huge political row erupted after an objectionable post featuring a photograph of Kangana Ranaut dressed in a corset top was put up on Shrinate's Instagram account.

Shrinate, however, claimed that many people have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts, and someone from them made the inappropriate post.

"As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me, also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened," she had said.

Kangana Ranaut, who was on her way to the BJP headquarters in Delhi, hit out at Shrinate saying every woman deserves dignity.

"Every woman deserves dignity, no matter what profession she is in. The most I am hurt by is the 'Mandi' thing, which is known as Chota Kashi and has been the land of several Rishi's," Kangana told reporters at the Chandigarh airport.

Shrinate's Instagram post referenced Mandi as its literal Hindi meaning – ‘market’.

Several BJP leaders have come out in support of Kangana Ranaut and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said the derogatory remarks against the actor would be legally examined.

“BJP is legally examining the matter and moving towards registration of a case in this regard,” Thakur said.

"The People of Himachal and especially Mandi would not spare the Congress and the party would have to face consequences not only in Mandi but in the entire state and other parts of the country in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

"It is unfortunate that being a woman herself, the Congress spokesperson has made such remarks against another woman and now she is trying to retract by saying that someone has used her other account,” Thakur said.

