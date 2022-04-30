Home / India News / CM Yogi on 3-day visit to state from May first week
CM Yogi on 3-day visit to state from May first week

This will be the CM’s first visit to the state after his father Anand Singh Bisht’s death on 20, April 2020.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (AFP)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 10:57 PM IST
BySandeep Rawat I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Haridwar

Uttar Pradesh chief minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath will visit Uttarakhand on a three-day tour in the first week of May, an official privy to the matter said on Saturday.

The chief minister will visit his native village Panchoor in Yamkeshwar block of district Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand on May 2.

This will be the CM’s first visit to the state after his father Anand Singh Bisht’s death on 20, April 2020. The CM is slated to visit his mother Savitri Devi and the rest of the family, said an official.

Owing to Covid-19 spread, Adityanath was unable to visit Panchoor to attend the last rites of his father.

During his visit, the CM will also inaugurate the statue of his spiritual guru late Gorakhnath, at the Guru Gorakhnath Degree College in Bithyani village. He will also address a public meeting here, said the official.

On May 5, the CM will arrive in Haridwar to inaugurate the newly built Bhagirathi hotel adjacent to Ganga Canal near NH-58. The hotel is built by Uttar Pradesh Tourism Corporation and is spread across 2,564 square metre. The foundation stone for the hotel was also laid by Yogi Adityanath in May 2018 during his first term as the UP CM.

Bhagirathi hotel which has 100-room capacity, has been built at the cost of 41 crore. It was built after the Alaknanda hotel, an earlier property of Uttar Pradesh Tourism Corporation, which was handed over to Uttarakhand government in 2018.

In view of the UP CM’s visit to Uttarakhand, the state cabinet minister for health and education Dhan Singh Rawat also visited Panchoor village to oversee the arrangements.

District magistrate Pauri Garhwal, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vijay Kumar Jogdande also accompanied the minister on his visit.

As protocol minister Saurabh Bahuguna is recovering from Covid-19, Rawat , who was protocol minister in the previous state government is looking into the UP CM’s visit.

