‘CM’s son’s spoke about values, not leadership’

State minister and KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi on Thursday downplayed speculation of a plan concerning succession in the Congress party. Satish Jarkiholi (Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

He offered his own clarification for remarks made by Dr Yathindra Siddaramaih, son of the chief minister Siddaramaiah, who said on Tuesday that Jarkiholi was most favourable to lead and guide the party after his father’s retirement from active politics.

Speaking in Kittur, Belagavi district, Jarkiholi said the chief minister’s son was referring to shared values rather than leadership transition. “Dr. Yathindra has not spoken about the next chief minister or KPCC president. He has only said I could be the next AHINDA leader in the state, and I don’t think that is wrong,” Jarkiholi said. “He feels I share the liberal and progressive ideology of his father. It is his opinion, and I see nothing wrong with it.”

Addressing an event in Kappalagudd village, Raibag taluk, Belagavi district on Tuesday, Yathindra had said, “My father is now in the final stage of his political life. At such a time, we need a leader who can take charge and guide those who hold rational and progressive ideologies. Jarkiholi will take on that responsibility. I believe he will lead us as a model for all politicians and young leaders who believe in the Congress party’s ideology.”

However, Jarkiholi said Yathindra’s statement had been misinterpreted as a comment on political succession. “It doesn’t mean Mr. Siddaramaiah will leave midway or that I’ll replace him before the end of the term. As of now, there’s neither a proposal nor any discussion in the party about leadership change,” he said.

Reiterating his long-held political aspiration, Jarkiholi said he still intends to make a bid for the chief minister’s post in 2028. “I’ve said this before. It is for the party high command, in consultation with legislators, to decide the next Chief Minister. We will have to wait and see who will be chosen to lead the next government,” he said.

Jarkiholi added that any such decision would rest entirely with the Congress leadership. “He (Yathindra) has only expressed his personal opinion. Ultimately, it’s the party and the MLAs who will decide. There’s still time; we should wait and see what happens,” he said.

The minister, who identifies closely with the AHINDA movement—a political formulation representing minorities, backward classes, and Dalits—said he remained firmly rooted in that cause. “There’s no question about the AHINDA leadership. I have been one in the past and even now. I can’t do politics without the AHINDA tag,” he said.

Yathindra Siddaramaiah later clarified that his comments had been misconstrued. “My father will not be contesting the 2028 election. He is in the last stage of his political career. At this stage, there should be someone progressive in thinking, who shares his ideology, and who can take the Congress forward,” he said.

Several senior leaders have since attempted to contain speculation about internal rivalries. Home minister G. Parameshwara said the remarks were being taken out of context. “They did not speak about leadership; they said he has that capability. What’s wrong with that? Discussion about the chief minister’s post is nowhere. You are saying it,” he told reporters.

But unease remains within sections of the party. Channagiri MLA Basavaraj Shivaganaga, considered close to the Shivakumar camp, accused the leadership of “double standards” in handling internal statements. “When we make any controversial statements related to power sharing, we are immediately issued notices. But when the Chief Minister’s son makes such statements, no notice is given to him,” he said.