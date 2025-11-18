CNG supply disruption hits auto-rickshaw, taxi services for 3rd day in Mumbai

Hundreds of auto-rickshaws and taxis stayed off the roads for a third day in Mumbai on Tuesday due to the disruption in the supply of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) through the night. Many drivers said they had exhausted their remaining fuel over the last two days. On Monday, over 90% of the 280,000 auto-rickshaws and the 25,000 taxis stayed off the roads. (HT PHOTO)

There were queues of over a kilometre long for CNG in parts of Mumbai. A majority of taxis and auto-rickshaws have been off the roads since Sunday, following damage to the Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL)’s pipeline. MGL on Monday said the pipeline would be restored by noon Tuesday.

On Monday, over 90% of the 280,000 autos and the 25,000 taxis stayed off the roads. Commuters complained of surges in aggregator cab prices.

Pankaj Mishra, a Borivali auto-rickshaw driver, said there were three separate queues in his area. “I have exhausted the CNG. I have queued up since early [Tuesday] morning and hopefully get it filled,” he said.

A Bandra fuel station owner said the MGL has informed them of CNG supply restoration at 4pm. “At the moment, the supply is erratic and gas pressure is fluctuating between 0 to 50 kg/cm2 instead of the normal 200 kg/cm2. It is frustrating to operate with such an erratic supply. It is better to keep the dispensers shut until normalcy is restored.”

The autos were asking for a fixed amount of ₹100-150, depending on the route, especially to the station, on Tuesday. Commuters were struggling to board jam-packed buses in Kurla, Chembur, Santacruz, Borivali, Ghatkopar, Andheri, and Sion.

Rakesh Pawar, a cab driver, said he had been queuing since 6am to get fuel. “Everyone thought the supply would start in the morning. But the pump has been dry since Monday. The queue is barely moving. We cannot even leave the queue.”

The disruption in the CNG supply left commuters, office-goers, and students across the city stranded. The pipeline damage cut off CNG supply to MGL City Gate Station in Wadala, the key point for Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai.

On Monday, MGL said it was ensuring supply to its domestic PNG consumers on priority without interruption. “...out of MGL’s total 389 CNG stations, 225 CNG stations are operating. Gas supplies across our network will normalise once the damage is rectified and supply is restored to CGS Wadala.”