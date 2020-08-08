Co-pilot’s wife unaware of his death in Kerala crash. Is expecting a baby in 15 days

india

The family of 32-year-old Akhilesh Sharma, co-pilot of the Air India Express aircraft that crashedin Kozhikode in Kerala on Friday evening, is still in shock after learning about his death. Sharma’s wife Megha (29), who is expecting a child within a fortnight, has not yet been told about her husband’s death.

The family lives in Govind Nagar locality of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura.

“Initially we got the news that bhaiyya (Akhilesh) was critical and hospitalized after the plane crash but we were later informed about his death on Friday night. My brother Bhuvnesh and brother-in-law Sanjeev Sharma have left for Kozhikode via Delhi,” Lokesh Sharma (24) who lives in Mathura said. Lokesh, too, wants to become a commercial pilot.

“We have not told bhabhi (Megha Sharma) about the death of her husband as she is expecting a child in a few days from now. She is aware of the plane crash though,” Lokesh said on Saturday.

Akhilesh Sharma was the elder brother of Bhuvnesh Sharma ((28) and Lokesh Sharma (24) and also had an elder sister who is married. His father Tulsi Ram Sharma owns a business in Mathura and had come to Govind Nagar in Mathura city from his paternal village in Mathura district.

“Akhilesh studied in Amarnath College in Mathura and joined CAE Oxford Aviation Academy in Gondia (Maharashtra) to train as a pilot. He joined Air India in 2017. He was married to Megha in 2018 and the couple was about to have a child but destiny snatched him from us,” Lokesh said.

Bhuvnesh, who has gone to Kozhikode, works in an IT firm in Gurugram. The family is now waiting for the mortal remains of Akhilesh to reach Mathura where the funeral will soon be held.

Eighteen people, including the pilot and co-pilot, died when an Air India Express plane overshot the runway at Kerala’s Kozhikode airport and fell into a gorge, breaking into two on Friday evening.